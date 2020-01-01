Jennifer Lopez urges Reese Witherspoon to make Legally Blonde 3

Jennifer Lopez urged pal Reese Witherspoon to get cracking on another Legally Blonde sequel during an impromptu Instagram Live chat on Monday.

The Big Little Lies actress called on the superstar to touch base during the coronavirus lockdown and chat about her new Quibi show Thanks a Million, and was stunned to learn the Jenny from the Block hitmaker and her family had been watching her 2001 movie Legally Blonde.

"Oh, my God, we watched Legally Blonde the other day," Lopez said. "Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my God, I forgot... I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It's so great... And then my daughter's like, 'I want to know what happens to her'. And I said, 'There's a 2 and a 3, I believe'."

Witherspoon quickly corrected her, adding, "Well, no, there's a 2 but I'm thinking we might be working on a 3."

And Lopez responded by encouraging her to make it happen.

"You should. You should. That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring," she gushed. "Yeah, it's great for girls."

Witherspoon, who recently revealed the next Legally Blonde sequel is "in development", then turned the tables on her pal, urging J.Lo to return to Las Vegas for another residency.

"One of my biggest regrets is that I didn't see you in Vegas," Witherspoon said.

"You never know, I might wind up back in Vegas doing another residency," Lopez responded. "Right now, I think I'm going to be touring the next couple of years once this all kind of gets back in order and people start going to concerts again, but I'm going to send for you. I'm going to send you tickets and you're going to have to come."