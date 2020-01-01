George Lazenby wants Margot Robbie to be first female Bond

Former James Bond star George Lazenby has named Margot Robbie as his top choice to become the first female 007.

As the upcoming No Time to Die marks the final outing for Daniel Craig as the British secret service agent, fans are now wondering whether or not an actress will be announced as his replacement.

And speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Lazenby stated that he would "rather see a woman on screen than a man" and tipped fellow Australian star Margot as his top pick for the role.

"There's an Australian actress who's over here that I was just listening to on the television today, Margot Robbie," he said. "She would be good. She's ballsy.

"She comes across like she's very confident...?if you can pull that off, people will believe you."

The actor, who appeared as Bond in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, then went on to suggest producer Barbara Broccoli could turn to mixed martial arts to find the next big star.

"Some Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters are women. They're capable. I wouldn't like to meet one in a dark alley," the 80-year-old added.

Lazenby famously opposed the idea of a female 007 in 2018 when he commented in an interview, "It wouldn't work. If you hit a woman, you get arrested."

However, he later clarified his words, insisting "we have far to progress on equality" and adding: "I hope I can be known as The Spy Who Loved #MeToo."

No Time to Die, also featuring Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes, is due to hit cinemas from 12 November.