Rose McGowan slams Alyssa Milano over Joe Biden stance

Rose McGowan has labelled Alyssa Milano a "fraud" for continuing to back U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

The 47-year-old actress previously endorsed the former Vice President in his race for the White House. But when Biden's former staffer Tara Reade came forward alleging she was sexually assaulted by him in 1993, Milano remained resolutely silent - with many questioning why the Time's Up advocate kept quiet.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Milano tried to explain her reasons, saying: "I endorsed Joe Biden and there have been accusations against Joe about sexual assault... I have not publicly said anything about this, if you remembered it took me a long time to publicly say anything about Harvey (Weinstein) as well.

"I believe that even though we should believe women, and that is an important thing... for so long the go-to has been to not to believe them. So really we have to societally change that mindset to believing women, but that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process and investigating situations."

Milano added that she did her "due diligence" by looking into the claims, and after finding out that "Time's Up decided not to take the case", decided that she didn't "feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I have known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation".

Following Milano's interview, her former Charmed co-star McGowan was quick to slam her, writing on Twitter: "You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after (Donald) Trump & (Brett) Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC (Democratic National Committee) is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME."

In response, Milano replied: "I continue to support you and applaud your bravery as well as acknowledge all the people you have helped along the way, @Rosemcgowan. Be well and stay safe."