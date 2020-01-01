Chris Evans's mum convinced him to take on Captain America

Chris Evans has his mum to thank for his role as Captain America after she urged him to reconsider turning down the Marvel blockbuster.

The Knives Out actor passed on the titular superhero role "a few times", and told Jimmy Kimmel last year that he was "scared" of being a part of a massive film franchise.

Now, it has been revealed that it was the actor's mum, Lisa, who convinced him to seize the career-making opportunity.

"His biggest fear was losing his anonymity," she explained to Esquire magazine. "He said, 'I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.'"

She added, "I said to him, 'Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You'll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, 'It's not going to affect my life negatively - it will enable it.'"

Evans, who also portrayed Johnny Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, took his mother's advice and ended up playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in 11 Marvel movies, from Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 to last year's Avengers: Endgame.