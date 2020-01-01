Kaley Cuoco 'forced' to move in with husband amid coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has forced Kaley Cuoco to take the leap and move in with her husband of more than a year.

The Big Bang Theory actress married Karl Cook back in 2018, but in a new interview with told U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, she admitted they still weren't officially living together when they were told to start self-isolating in a bid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having recently taken up residence in a new Hidden Hills mansion in California, Kaley explained: "We've been married a year and a half, have been together almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realise!"

She added: "We moved in and I can't find anything, but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my make-up at some point."

Kaley also confessed she hasn't been too busy during her time in lockdown, telling Jimmy she's been doing "a lot of drinking" during her newfound free time.

"We don't have kids, we have 17,000 animals, so trying to keep them occupied and happy," the 34-year-old laughed.

The star previously hinted she and Karl were preparing to start living together, when she told Access Hollywood last month: "We are built!

"We haven't spent an evening in it yet... Actually, Karl has been at home and I said, 'Why don't you stay at the house?'...but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there."