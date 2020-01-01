NEWS Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore put on united front in family quarantine snap Newsdesk Share with :







Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore are quarantining with their children amid the coronavirus crisis.



In a picture posted by their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah on Instagram on Monday, the former couple is seen sporting matching green and white striped pyjamas. The snap also featured Bruce and Demi's daughter Scout, 28, and Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss.



Even the dog wore the same green and white nightwear for the image, which was captioned: "Chaotic neutral."

It's unclear whether or not Bruce and Demi's eldest daughter Rumer, 31, is quarantining with them, as well as the Die Hard star's current wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters Mabel, eight, and five-year-old Evelyn.



Bruce and Demi have remained close friends since divorcing in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.



Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in 2000 about his relationship with his ex, the 65-year-old actor explained: "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were."