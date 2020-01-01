NEWS Matthew McConaughey led virtual bingo game for residents of a care home Newsdesk Share with :







Matthew McConaughey led a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas on Sunday (05.04.20).



The award-winning actor and his family - including his wife Camila Alves and his mother Kay - hosted a game of bingo for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas.



In a video clip of the event - which has been posted on Facebook - the 50-year-old star exclaimed: "We got I-24.

"Richard is waving a hammer up high, we got Charles with the iPad up high. We got two winners!"



In the clip, Camila could be seen taking pictures of the bingo participants who are playing through Zoom.

The video has been posted to the facility's Facebook page.



The caption of the clip reads: "Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You'd be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family!



"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink (sic)"



In a second video from the virtual bingo game, one of the facility's employees thanks the actor for his support.



She says: "I wanted to say, from all of us, we want to continue to turn a red light into a green light."



At that point, all of the residents held up green signs featuring some of the actor's most memorable quotes, including one from the 2019 mystery thriller movie 'Serenity'.



The quote read: "If I didn't catch a fish all day I'd find a way to kill you."



The Oscar-winning star smiled and laughed as he read the messages.