NEWS Jennifer Love Hewitt found homeschooling her kids frustrating at first







The 41-year-old actress - who has daughter Autumn, six, and son Atticus, four, with husband Brian Hallisay - struggled to figure out the best way to teach her kids while they're at home because of he coronavirus pandemic and wasn't sure of the right tone to take.



Speaking on 'The Talk', she said: "I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, just how to do it.



"I couldn't figure out like, was I supposed to teach them the way their teacher was teaching them, or teach them in a strict way or whatever."



The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' actress decided to let her kids have as much fun as possible with their lessons and is thrilled that her methods have proven to be a hit with her brood.



She added: "The point for them is to laugh and to have fun and to learn. And so, we've really made it out own thing and my daughter said to me... 'Hey Mom, do you think maybe you could come and be teacher at my school when this is over?' And it really meant a lot to me.



"So we've been learning math through dance parties and music, and we've been you know, just doing it our own way.



"Instead of reading [stories] we've been acting them out and it's just been really fun, and it helped me a lot."



Jennifer urged families in a similar situation not to worry about the home educating methods others are using and to simply find an approach that works for their own households.



She said: "So I think moms and dads, everyone, just has to take the pressure off and just do it the way that is right for your family."