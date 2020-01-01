Chris Evans backs off Trump criticism as he prepares to launch political website

Chris Evans is giving U.S. President Donald Trump a break as he prepares to launch his political website, A Starting Point.

The Marvel star has never shied away from slamming the leader, and often shares his opinions on Twitter - including his recent criticism of one of Trump's addresses at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.

However, the 38-year-old has chosen to lay off the President while he works on his latest project, which is expected to launch in the spring.

"I'm going to take my foot off the gas (of social media) for a little bit until we get this thing up and running," the Avengers: Endgame star told Esquire magazine.

Evans explained that over the past year, he's spoken with 160 elected officials while preparing his site, and hopes to use the conversations to produce short-form videos which break down different political perspectives on various issues.

Most of the politicians that agreed to participate, he noted, were in agreement with his own ideologies, as he quipped: "A lot of Republicans didn't want to sit with me!"

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was among the political representatives who spoke with the actor, and took to social media to gush over their meeting back in February.

"Just sat down for an interview w/ ?@ChrisEvans? Really nice guy," he wrote, alongside a photo of himself, his daughter and Evans. "Caroline came up to DC to meet him. Almost nothing in the Senate impresses an 11-year old; introducing her to Captain America was pretty awesome!"