NEWS Russell Crowe gifts Bindi Irwin fig tree as wedding present Newsdesk Share with :







Russell Crowe gifted Bindi Irwin and her new husband Chandler Powell a fig tree to celebrate their recent wedding.



The Gladiator star celebrated his 56th birthday in self-isolation on Tuesday, and close family friend Bindi sent him a congratulatory message while also thanking him for his recent present.



"Happy birthday Russell. You'll always be part of our family," the 21-year-old captioned an Instagram snap of her and Chandler with the tree. "Even though we can't see you right now, we're giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you.? ?Hope your day is extraordinary!"



She also shared a second photo of a gift tag attached to the fig tree, which read: "Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding. Love from Russell Crowe and family."



Russell responded on Twitter, writing: "Thanks Bindi. Still amazed at how your ninja goddess mum @TerriIrwin got your wedding done just under the wire of isolation !! She's amazing. So happy for you & Chandler. Hope that complex and beautiful tree offers grace, shade and shelter to you & the many generations to come!!"



Bindi and Chandler, 23, wed in front of only three people at Australia Zoo on 25 March, with Terri, her brother Robert, and her late father Steve Irwin's best friend Wes Mannion in attendance.



After Steve died in a freak stingray accident in September 2006, Russell was one of the first people to call Terri to offer their condolences, and his support for the family even sparked rumours of a romance.



"I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends," she told Australia's Courier Mail newspaper, while denying they actually had a fling.