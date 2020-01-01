Hilaria Baldwin optimistic about latest pregnancy after two miscarriages

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, is feeling confident about her latest pregnancy after two miscarriages, revealing she has passed the mark where she lost her baby in November (19).

The yoga guru revealed she was pregnant with the couple's fifth child on Monday (06Apr20), and now explains she held back from sharing the baby news just to be sure

"I am usually somebody that I share really early on," she tells Extra. "This time, because it happened so soon after the last one, I had to collect my thoughts...

"I was feeling the ups and downs of my emotions from what had just happened. Then, all a sudden, the coronavirus (happened), and I wanted to be respectful not to turn the conversation to myself, so I was waiting and waiting."

Hilaria is expecting the latest baby Baldwin in September (20).

"We got good news that the baby is doing well yesterday, everything is kind of back-logged, like all the stuff we would have known already is back-logged, so I think we will know in a week (what the gender is). I will have to tell my kids first.

"I’m so busy right now with homeschooling, and working, cooking... but everything is really positive."