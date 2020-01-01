NEWS Tracy Morgan getting frisky during coronavirus isolation Newsdesk Share with :







Comedian Tracy Morgan turned a breakfast TV interview into an awkward bedroom banter session on Tuesday (07Apr20), revealing he's been getting frisky with his wife while in self-isolation.



The 30 Rock star was interviewed remotely on America's Today show, chatting to co-host Hoda Kotb about life at home during the coronavirus lockdown.



However, the live discussion quickly went awry as Morgan, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek comedy, began joking about impregnating his partner, Megan Wollover, and detailing their role-playing exploits.



"Me and my wife have been quarantined (sic) in here for like three weeks, so she's pregnant three times," the funnyman boasted. "Every week she got pregnant, and we're also role-playing a lot now...



"She's playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus," he explained, "and I'm the scientist who discovered the cure, and she'll do anything to save her grandfather's life, and I mean anything."



Clearly uncomfortable with the topic, Kotb remarked Morgan, who shares six-year-old daughter Maven with Megan, was a "creative one" as she steered the conversation to his mansion in New Jersey, where he has his own aquarium.



The 51 year old then declared his intention to have his pets checked for COVID-19 after hearing about a tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo testing positive for the disease.



"I'm going to get all my pets tested," he said. "I'm going to get my sharks tested. I'm going to get my eel tested.



"I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla - I'm going to take him down to New York-Presbyterian (hospital) and get him tested," Morgan quipped.



His claim prompted an unconvinced Kotb to ask if he's "for real" or "just pretending", with a straight-faced Morgan responding, "I'm for real. This is real stuff."



The actor then turned serious as he shared his gratitude for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, having previously spent weeks in the hospital following a 2014 traffic collision which killed his comedian pal, James McNair.



"They know what they're doing. They're fighting the frontline. I love them," Morgan added. "I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I know what goes on in there... they're my heroes."