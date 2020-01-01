NEWS Chrissy Teigen is grateful to have home help and work at home during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months, with her husband John Legend - admits she feels so blessed to have such "wonderful people" around her who can help out.



She said: "My mom is still with us and we have [others helping as well]. That's why whenever I get asked like, 'How are you doing?' I'm like, I can't say anything but 'Great' because we have so much help.



"We have really wonderful people around us who are helping our world still go round, where we're still able to work and take meetings - do these interviews - and get that break where someone else can take your child in the pool. I give an incredible amount of thanks to the people that we have who still want to be here with us."



And the 34-year-old model has lamented the current unemployment situation across the whole of the United States.



She added to Yahoo! Entertainment: "You look at the unemployment rates now - we're almost at 11 million people - and people are struggling to work and pay rent and their landlords are still coming for their rent, which they don’t have money for. We hear that and understand all of it and I can’t imagine the scenario.



"So more than anything, you understand that we are incredibly, incredibly lucky because we really do hear and see everything that other people are going through. It's such an incredibly hard time for people right now - for a lot of people. It’s such a weird thing to be like: Yeah, we're good. 'How are you holding up?' We're holding up fine. It's not us that anybody needs to ask that about, you know?"