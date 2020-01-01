NEWS Cary Joji Fukunaga rules out last-minute edits on No Time to Die Newsdesk Share with :







Cary Joji Fukunaga has ruled out making any further tweaks to No Time to Die due to budget constraints.



The spy movie was originally set to be released this month, but as the coronavirus outbreak forced cinema chains to close around the world, bosses at MGM decided to delay the debut until November.



But during a recent Q&A on Instagram, Fukunaga insisted that the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise, which stars Daniel Craig as the 007 agent for the final time, is "great as it is", and he won’t be working on it any further between now and its new release date.



“Although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window, which was thankfully before Covid-19 shut everything else down,” he explained. "Although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is, hope y’all will feel the same too when it comes out.”



The highly anticipated Bond movie will follow 007 as he's brought out of retirement in Jamaica to help find a missing scientist.



No Time to Die, also starring Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas, will be released in the U.K. on 12 November and in the U.S. on 25 November.