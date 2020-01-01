NEWS Dan Levy pens heartfelt note to fans after Schitt's Creek finale airs Newsdesk Share with :







Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy penned a heartfelt note to fans after the finale of the beloved TV show aired in the U.S. on Tuesday night.



The programme, which follows the Rose family after they are forced to move to a town called Schitt's Creek, came to a happy conclusion after six seasons - with Dan taking to Instagram after the last episode aired to thank viewers for their support.



"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years. Getting to tell these stories, build these characters and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful," he began. "Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss the most. We built a family on those sets and it's reassuring to know that time won't ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.



"And as for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance and decency with such empathy and passion... that is something I will never forget."



Dan went on to thank viewers for sharing their stories with him over the years.



"You've taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives," the 36-year-old added. "I know that you all have certainly changed mine. Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch out show. I am forever grateful to this time we had together."



Since it was announced that Schitt's Creek would be ending, fans have been calling for Dan to make a spin-off series or movie continuing to follow the Roses and their extraordinary lives. But in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer son of actor Eugene Levy, who also appears in the series, insisted he needs "time and space" from the programme.



Prior to the finale airing, Dan also revealed that he and his castmates had teamed up to raise $190,000 (£152,000) for Food Banks Canada and Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.