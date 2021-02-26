Bob Odenkirk thriller postponed until 2021

Bob Odenkirk's action thriller Nobody has been postponed until February 2021.

The upcoming movie, directed by Ilya Naishuller and also starring Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd, was due to hit cinemas on 14 August but has now been delayed until 26 February 2021.

The news comes shortly after it was announced earlier this month that Wonder Woman 1984, which sees Gal Gadot reprising her role as the Amazonian superhero, would not be released on the original date of 5 June, as cinema chains remain closed around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, bosses at Warner Bros. said the sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins, will be hitting the big screen on 14 August, forcing Universal bosses to reschedule Nobody to avoid a clash.

Odenkirk, who is best known for his role as lawyer Saul Goodman in the hit TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, plays a seemingly meek father and husband who goes on a violent rampage for justice after his home is targeted by two thieves.

Universal executives have also announced that an untitled project from M. Night Shyamalan has also been pulled indefinitely from cinemas, as it was due to be released on 26 February, a slot now taken by Odenkirk's rescheduled thriller.

The film was in pre-production in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but work was halted after the Covid-19 outbreak forced states across the U.S. to go into lockdown to prevent any further spread of the virus.

More than 1.4 million people around the world have been infected, with over 83,000 deaths, since the outbreak began in December.