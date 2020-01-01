Olivia Wilde leads TV doctors praising healthcare workers in charity clip

Patrick Dempsey and Neil Patrick Harris are among the TV doctors saluting real-life healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde - who played Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on medical drama House - led the stars in the touching video, which featured cast members from medical shows including Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, E.R., and more.

"The closest thing I've ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume, and while it is close, it's not quite the same. But I just want to say thank you to the real healthcare heroes out there, and there are some other people who want to say thank you as well," Wilde began.

Grey's Anatomy star Dempsey added, "I want to thank all the doctors and the nurses. The real ones, not the ones that are on television," while Harris, star of Doogie Howser, M.D., said: "I'm not a doctor, but I was paid to be one on TV. I'm pretty sure that's the expression.

"I wish I was there with you guys to assist in my medical capacity, but probably all I would be doing would be writing prescriptions for myself, which is kind of all I did when I was 16 and 17."

"I hope you can find some comfort in knowing you're being thought about and prayed for," Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco shared, with Zach Braff, who appeared in Scrubs, saying, "Thank you for your courage and for going out there into the world and doing everything you can to fight this horrible, horrible virus."

Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Peter Jacobson, Sandra Oh, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore, and Jennifer Garner also shared messages in the video.

"On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us," Wilde captioned the clip, alongside a link to Thrive Global's fund for frontline health workers are the first responders in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.