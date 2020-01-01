Gwyneth Paltrow: 'People didn't take me seriously until I gave up acting'

Gwyneth Paltrow found it difficult to be taken seriously as a businesswoman until she gave up acting full-time.

The Avengers: Endgame star founded lifestyle brand Goop in 2008, and has since dedicated the majority of her time to building her wellness empire, which has amassed an impressive global following.

Speaking to Town & Country magazine, Gwyneth discussed the double standards of being an actress and a business mogul, admitting people's attitudes towards her changed once she scaled back on her acting work.

"I don't want to unnecessarily move myself from one box to another one. In this society, we like our women in one digestible way that we understand, but if you try to be something else, we don't like it," she said. "People couldn't for a long time believe that I was running a company, until they heard me say, 'I'm giving up acting. I'll never be onscreen again.'"

Goop initially launched as a newsletter, and has since expanded to include the Netflix series The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, a podcast, a franchise of wellness summits, a book imprint, retail stores, and pop-ups in several countries, in addition to numerous health, beauty, and wellness products.

Insisting she is on the right track when it comes to wellness, the 47-year-old told the publication: "You can keep resisting it, but I'm on the right side of this. I'm watching the market. I'm watching what's happening."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the star's company is donating 25 per cent of profits from the GOOPGLOW Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum, and 25 per cent of the profits from the G. Label outfit Gwyneth wears on the cover of the magazine, to the Frontline Responders Fund.