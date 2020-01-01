Jada Pinkett Smith hopes mum's overdose admission helps addicts struggling in quarantine

Jada Pinkett Smith hopes her mother Adrienne's honesty about her battle with substance abuse will benefit others dealing with similar addictions.

Adrienne, 66, has been sober for 30 years, but during Wednesday's episode of Jada's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, entitled Coping With Addiction During Covid-19, she confessed to her daughter and granddaughter, Willow Smith, about her multiple past overdoses.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jada confessed she "didn't have knowledge" of what her mum was going to say but was thankful to her for sharing her stories with others.

"The great thing about Gam (Adrienne), and one of the reasons why I wanted to have this episode, is she's in her 30th year of sobriety and she has so much information to offer to those who are struggling right now," she said. "She just has some really veteran, useful tips in regards to how to stay clean, how to stay connected, and what to do... It's like I always tell people, 'Never judge the journey you've been on because once you get through on the other side, you're gonna have so much to offer other people who are going through it as you once had'."

Meanwhile, Jada, 48, who has been sober for more than 20 years after previously battling alcoholism, said that like many people, she is "dealing with old fear patterns" while quarantining.

"I haven't had a drink in a long time but those psychological patterns that once would make me drink or make me look for solace outside myself are creeping back in," she confessed. "These times are so uncertain... For me, I just had to deepen some of my spiritual practices and deepen my faith... All those concepts and ideas that got us to a place of sobriety are the places we need to return to and hold onto even more fiercely than we have before."