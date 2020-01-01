NEWS Chelsea Handler turned her bra into a protective face mask Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old comic urged her Instagram followers to get creative with producing their own nose and mouth protection after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people wear some sort of covering when out in public during the coronavirus pandemic.



She captioned her video tutorial: "With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included."



Maria Shriver was among those impressed by Chelsea's ingenuity.



She commented: "I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will! (sic)"



The 'Chelsea Does' star has kept her fans entertained with her social media posts while self-isolating, having shared videos of herself swooning over former President Barack Obama, modelling jumpsuits, and a glimpse at her exercise regime.



And at the weekend, Chelsea shared a nude photo to show off what she's been reading, and also reviewed her books in a fully-clothed video.



She asked: "Do you like to make reading fun? Are you going out of your mind and started socially disassociating? That's when reading come in handy."



But the former talk show host has also had some serious moments when urging her followers to stay at home and stick to the guidelines.



She posted a photo which read: "Anne Frank & 7 other people hid is a 450 sq ft. attic for 761 days, quietly trying to remain undiscovered to stay alive... We can all do our part to keep everyone safe and spend a few weeks at home.(sic)"



She added in the caption: "A little perspective to kick off Monday. Let's all do our part to keep each other safe."