Zach Braff mistaken for Anne Hathaway's awful ex at premiere

Zach Braff almost found himself scrapping with Anne Hathaway's dad following an identity mix-up at a film premiere.

The actor was walking up to the Oscar winner to say hello at the Les Miserables launch in 2012 when her father saw him coming and braced for a beating.

"I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance and I'm walking towards her to say congratulations," Zach said on his Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast. "Her father stands up and gives me this look like, 'I'm going to kill this motherf**ker. He's got the balls to crash my daughter's premiere? I'm going to strangle him!'"

Braff revealed Anne's dad thought he was the actress' cad ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, who was charged with defrauding investors out of millions, and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

"I got within 10 feet of him and his face just f**ing broke, sighed with a breath of relief realising it was me and not the ex-boyfriend," Braff said, revealing Eddie Murphy first pointed out the resemblance the actor shared with Follieri in a coffee shop encounter.

"(Eddie said), 'Anybody ever tell you you look like Anne Hathaway's boyfriend that went to jail, 'cause I was watching the news and I was like, 'That looks like the dude from Scrubs!'" Braff recalled.