Demi Moore and daughters to discuss life under lockdown online

Demi Moore is set to open up about life under the coronavirus lockdown in an online family chat with her three daughters.

Tallulah Willis, the actress' youngest child with ex-husband Bruce Willis, has appealed to her social media followers to submit questions for the discussion, apparently titled "Homebodies", which she will moderate this weekend.

In an Instagram post, the 26 year old wrote, "Hi sweet friends! Going to sit down with my mom Demi and sisters, Rumer and Scout, this weekend to shoot the s**t and delve deep about what's on our minds right now - we'd love to invite you to send any questions you wanna ask us!"

It's not clear if the event will be livestreamed, or if dad Bruce will make a special appearance as he has been self-isolating with Moore and their girls in Los Angeles, where the Die Hard icon helped to give Tallulah a bold new look by shaving off her hair.

She shared video footage of the makeover on Tuesday, showing her dad buzzing off her locks as they stood in front of a bathroom mirror.

In the background, big sister Rumer can be heard gushing Tallulah "looks like Joan of Arc" with her head shaved.

The siblings subsequently staged an outdoor photoshoot featuring Tallulah posing topless, with her arms covering her breasts.

Bruce has been spending quality time with his eldest kids during the coronavirus pandemic, and proved all was going well living with Demi again by joining the family in donning matching green and white striped pyjamas for a fun photo on Monday.

Although Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming, and their young girls Mabel and Evelyn were not featured in the snap, Tallulah suggested the entire clan was housed under the same roof as she responded to one user who queried whether they were practising social distancing,as advised by medical officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Replying to the comment, Tallulah wrote, "Hi! We made the choice to quarantine (sic) together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!"