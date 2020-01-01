Sex and the City stars send uplifting messages to New York medical workers

The stars of Sex and the City have regrouped to pay tribute to the New York's medical workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall called into the Bradshaw Boys podcast to share words of encouragement for those risking their health as the fight the potentially deadly disease.

The foursome gave a special shout-out to a Big Apple doctor, named Meg, who has been working in a COVID-19 Intensive Care unit and is a fan of the iconic show.

"What Meg is doing, what her colleagues are doing, I don’t think we ever imagined that we would be asking this of our medical community," Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show, said. "And I don’t know how to thank them enough. I don't know what else to do... I'm just so touched by their commitment and effort."

Nixon referred to the doctor and her colleagues as "our heroes".

"I know how amazing your hospital is; you saved my mother's life when she had a heart attack in 2001," Nixon recounted. "Thank you for what you are doing. I heard your husband is also an ER doctor. You're just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

"We know it's really difficult and it means so much to all of us that you are on the front lines," Davis added.

Cattrall's contribution was somewhat of a surprise given she has attempted to distance herself from her castmates in recent years following the drama over her decision not to appear in a third big screen adaptation of the series.

"Without you, we couldn’t keep going," she said. "I'm so glad to hear we put a smile on your face as you walk across the park and get on that front line. We're with you. We love you. We can’t do it without you."

Other supporting cast members, including David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Ben Weber and Willie Garson also sent messages, as did series creator Michael Patrick King.