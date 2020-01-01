NEWS Matthew McConaughey credits success of 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' to Kate Hudson chemistry Newsdesk Share with :







The 50-year-old actor and the 40-year-old actress co-starred in the 2003 romantic comedy directed by Donald Petrie and Matthew believes it is still popular almost 20 years later, because of his and Kate's bond.



Speaking in a video for his new #McConaugheyTakes series on Twitter, Matthew said: "Kate and I had great chemistry, obviously we worked after that on other films. But we had a really good push and pull. She had a lot of rock n' roll and I did too, the way we would parry with each other really worked in that film.



"The main thing is that the male and the female - or the two leads - have to have some chemistry. If they don't, it doesn't matter how good that script is. There's a lot of improv, there's a lot of banter. It's about timing, comedic timing. There's a buoyancy that they're built on, you have to sort of bounce from cloud to cloud. Dance between the raindrops, I used to say."



In the movie, Matthew plays Ben Barry, who made a bet that he could get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days, while Kate stars as Andie Anderson, who is writing a magazine article on how to get dumped in the same amount of time.



Referring to the plot, Matthew said: "The audience was in on everyone's joke. They were in on jokes that I wasn't in on that she was in on, they were in on jokes that I was in on that she wasn't."



And while Matthew is proud of the work he did on the movie, he is also happy that it was such a huge commercial success because he still receives residuals.



He quipped: "That film, hands down, has given me the most mailbox money of any film I've ever done. People watch it over and over and over … it's that damn love fern."