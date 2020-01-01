Tori Spelling's husband defends her amid meet-and-greet charge backlash

Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott has defended her for charging $95 (£75) for a virtual meet-and-greet session with her amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 46-year-old hit headlines after sharing a link to Thursday's event on her Instagram page, with fans quickly discovering that each slot cost nearly $100 (£80).

Many took to social media to slam the Beverly Hills, 90210 star for trying to make money during the coronavirus pandemic, which has left millions of people out of work, but in an Instagram video on Wednesday night Dean urged fans: "Stop Dragging my wife!!!! Watch this video. Nuff said."

In the video, Dean said that Tori had been approached by "a company" who felt that setting up a virtual meet-and-greet session would be a good way to bring "some levity and some fun and some humour and love to this situation".

"But because it's Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the hater coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to provide for her family," he continued. "What is wrong with that? What is wrong with providing for your family at this time?"

Continuing his rant, Dean added that as "all the studios" are currently shut down, Tori was trying to find a way that she would "work from home".

"There are numerous celebrities out there that post stuff, and influencers, and they're out there making money every single day, but no, let's drag Tori Spelling, let's give her a hard time," the 53-year-old sighed. "My wife is one of the hardest working women in the business, OK? And she is simply providing for her family."

Dean concluded his video, which ran for over four minutes, by commenting: "Stop the dragging and get off my wife's back because we are all in this together with love and light and fun and entertainment and compassion and empathy. Stop the dragging. Now."