Christoph Waltz 'disappointed' over lack of Alita: Battle Angel sequel

Christoph Waltz is "little disappointed" that he hasn't heard anything about a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel.

The manga adaptation, directed by Robert Rodriguez, starred Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg who awakens in Iron City in a new body with no memory of her past, and sets out on a mission to uncover her destiny.

The movie made more than $404 million (£326 million) worldwide when it was released in February last year, and fans were so enamoured with the big-screen version of Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro's creation that they flew a banner over the Academy Awards that same year to try to persuade Disney to make a sequel.

Waltz played scientist Dr. Dyson Ido in the movie, which was produced by James Cameron, and the actor recently told Collider that he would jump at the chance to reprise his character for a follow-up.

"Of course! Of course I would! But, you know, I'm as wise as you are. I haven't heard anything and I'm a little disappointed and surprised that I haven't heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers," the Oscar-winning actor shared. "I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result."

The German-Austrian star went on to say that because Fox, which was the studio behind Alita, had since been bought by Disney, he felt that the sci-fi action movie wasn't fitting with their image anymore.

"You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn't exist anymore. Now it's Disney. Maybe it doesn't fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they're working on something and I wouldn't be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven't heard anything," Waltz stated.