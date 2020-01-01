The Others remake in the works

A remake of Nicole Kidman's period horror movie The Others is in development.

Alejandro Amenabar's 2001 film centres on a war widow who hides away in a remote mansion with her children. However, she soon begins to believe that they are being haunted by "the others" who lived in the house before them.

According to Deadline, Los Angeles-based studio Sentient Entertainment has won the remake rights to The Others and producers plan to "reinvent and modernise the story".

The project is reportedly already attracting "significant interest" from A-list talent and studio backers.

"I am honoured to be able to work on my favourite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences," producer Renee Tab said in a statement, noting the parallels the story has with the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm.

"We look forward to unravelling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey."

Tab will produce the film with Christopher Tuffin for Sentient. They will work alongside Aliwen Entertainment's Lucas Akoskin, veteran Spanish producer Enrique Cerezo, FilmSharks' Guido Rud, as well as Miller Way's Michael and Jeeny Miller.

The Others, which also starred Fionnula Flanagan and Christopher Eccleston, was a critical and commercial success, with it taking more than $200 million (£161 million) at the global box office.

Kidman was nominated for a BAFTA and Golden Globe for her performance, and it won seven prizes - including Best Film and Best Director - at Spain's Goya Awards.