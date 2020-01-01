Lori Loughlin's legal team suffers blow amid entrapment allegations against U.S. Attorney's office

Prosecutors in Lori Loughlin's U.S. college admissions case have denied claims they acted unfairly by "entrapping" the defendants.

Loughlin's lawyers as well as those representing the other parents accused of trying to land their children top university spots by allegedly bribing education administrators, had claimed prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney's Office were guilty of misconduct and asked a judge to throw out the charges against them.

They cited the notes from Rick Singer - the ringleader in the case - which they claimed proved he had been forced to call the donations Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and the others gave him for colleges they were hoping to get their kids into "bribes". Loughlin's defence team also argued that the prosecution withheld the notes for nearly nine months - well past a court-imposed discovery deadline.

In a 36-page filing responding to the claims on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts' office admitted they should have turned over the notes sooner, but insisted they hadn't acted in bad faith.

"In a sprawling, fast-moving prosecution, the failure to produce the notes earlier was simply a mistake," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen E. Frank wrote. "The defendants have suffered no prejudice, and their suggestion that the notes somehow 'exonerate' them, or reveal that the evidence against them was fabricated, is demonstrably false."

The filing also stated that regardless of whether Singer and the defendants referred to the donations as "bribes" or not, the evidence points to all of those involved knowing that what they were involved in was corrupt.

"Just because neither Singer nor the defendants actually used the word 'bribe' to describe the purported donations doesn't mean that they were legitimate," Frank wrote. "They were bribes, regardless of what Singer and the defendants called them, because, as the defendants knew, the corrupt insiders were soliciting the money in exchange for recruiting unqualified students, in violation of their duty of honest services to their employer."

Loughlin and Giannulli, who have yet to respond to Wednesday's filing, are scheduled to go to trial on 5 October.