NEWS Paris Hilton's family donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts







Paris Hilton and her family have pledged $10 million (£8.1 million) to coronavirus relief efforts via the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.



The nonprofit, established by hotel entrepreneur Conrad N. Hilton in 1944, will help support those affected by the global health crisis, with a representative for the organisation announcing, "about half will go toward protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak."



The money will be used to help health care clinics in Los Angeles purchase essential supplies and personal protective equipment, including hand sanitiser and testing kits, and "cover expenses related to developing and implementing a Covid-19 response plan to care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County."



The other half will be donated to countries in Africa that are underfunded and are poorly equipped to cope with the strains of the virus.



Following the announcement, hotel heiress and DJ Paris tweeted: "So proud that the @HiltonFoundation just donated $10 million in additional funding toward relief efforts & support for communities most impacted by #COVID19 here in #LosAngeles & abroad."



She added: "It is our collective responsibility in philanthropy to work together during this time!"