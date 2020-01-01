George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million towards coronavirus relief efforts

George and Amal Clooney have donated over $1 million (£810,000) to a series of charities to aid funds during the coronavirus crisis.

Sources have told Deadline that the couple has handed The Motion Picture and Television Fund, the SAG-AFTRA Fund, and the Los Angeles Mayor's Fund $250,000 (£202,000) each and split an additional $300,000 (£242,000) between the Lebanese Food Bank, the relief effort in the Lombardy region of Italy, and the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K.

Clooney is a board member of The Motion Picture and Television Fund, which provides financial assistance to struggling actors, filmmakers and crew members, while his cash to Italy will support hospitals in the area surrounding his Lake Como retreat.

The Lebanese Food Bank was among the couple's beneficiaries because Amal was born in Lebanon and still has ties to the country, while they both live in the U.K.

Meanwhile, rockers U2 have donated $10.8 million (£8.7 million) to support healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in their native Ireland. The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

They follow in the footsteps of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angelina Jolie and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have all made sizeable personal donations to relief efforts.