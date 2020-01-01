Ana de Armas 'shook with nerves' before audition with Ryan Gosling

Ana de Armas experienced some serious jitters before she auditioned alongside Ryan Gosling for Blade Runner 2049.

The Cuban actress appeared as Joi in Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sci-fi film, a sequel to the 1982 original.

However, in an interview for the latest issue of American Airlines' in-flight magazine, American Way, Ana recalled how daunting she found the audition experience.

"Hell yes, I was nervous," he laughed, noting that she didn't get to meet Ryan, who played K, until her third callback. "The third time, I knew he would be there. I was shaking so badly."

And the final audition was to gauge the romantic tension between the two actors, adding an extra element of pressure.

"They put you in a room together and make you read things, to see how your chemistry is. I wish I had the tape of that meeting," the 31-year-old smiled.

And Ryan isn't the only handsome actor that Ana has had the pleasure to work with. In November, she will star in No Time to Die, the latest film in the James Bond franchise, alongside Daniel Craig.

The star was offered a spot in the spy flick before the script was even confirmed - something that surprised her.

"Bond girls have been portrayed for so many years with a specific type of woman. I associate it with some sort of perfection and beauty standards beyond the normal. Things that I didn't match... Usually these women, they need to be rescued. Or they die. Or are evil," she commented, before adding that she was convinced to take on the project when the writers assured her that the character of Paloma would be a CIA agent who assists 007.