My Spy to debut on Amazon Prime in U.S. due to coronavirus

Dave Bautista's comedy caper My Spy will now debut on Amazon Prime in America as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action-comedy, which also stars Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong, was released in cinemas in countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the U.K., and was set for a U.S. theatrical debut on 17 April before the coronavirus crisis led to the temporary closure of movie theatres.

Studios have been forced to push back release dates or find alternatives ways of screening new titles. In the case of My Spy, executives at Amazon Studios have now acquired the distribution rights from STXFilms and MWM Studios for U.S. and key foreign territories and will make it available for streaming on their Amazon Prime Video platform, according to Deadline. A release date has not been set.

My Spy's release suffered complications even prior to its redistribution. STX, the film's production company, had originally slated the release of the family film for August 2019, but executives held the movie back, as Stuber, another film starring Bautista, was still showing in theatres. It was then moved to January 2020 and once again to March and then to April.

The movie, which reportedly cost STX $18 million (£14.5 million) to produce, has reportedly grossed just $4.4 million (£3.5 million) in overseas box office takings. With coronavirus lockdowns casting uncertainty over the reopening of theatres, STX was left with little choice but to go for a video-on-demand (VOD) option Stateside to reap some cash back from My Spy.

Many films which were showing in cinemas at the time of their closure, such as Onward, The Invisible Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, and The Hunt, have gone to digital release early. The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, is skipping a theatrical run altogether and heading to Netflix, while Artemis Fowl is doing the same but going on Disney+.