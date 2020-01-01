Taika Waititi to host Thor: Ragnarok screening party

Taika Waititi and a special guest are to host a screening party of his movie Thor: Ragnarok.

The New Zealand filmmaker and guests will provide commentary on Instagram Live while watching the film on Thursday.

Announcing the event on Twitter, Taika wrote, "Tomorrow (Thursday April 9). 4pm PST on INSTAGRAM LIVE. I'll be doing a live commentary with at least one special guest (they aren't in the movie)," and also revealed a makeshift flyer he had drawn for the occasion.

The Jojo Rabbit director has been indulging his artistic side while unable to make movies due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing followers two rabbit and snake soft toys he had stitched together.

"I'm quitting film," he joked after posting a picture of his creations. "It's the right thing to do when you can bring so much joy to the world with your sewing. Btw (by the way) it's a rabbit and a snake and the frayed bits are on purpose. It's 'rustic'. And that's a tongue coming out of the snake's mouth not a tampon you smart a*ses."

In other livestreaming movie news, Focus Features are broadcasting screenings of their films each Monday for free via their Facebook page, alongside Q&As with directors, with the aim of raising money for the Entertainment Industry Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Monday's screening will feature Wes Anderson discussing his movie Moonrise Kingdom, while Kevin Smith will host a Mallrats watch party on 20 April. The final livestreaming movie of the month will be My Summer of Love. All start at 8 pm EST.