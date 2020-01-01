NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow winding down with a 'heavy pour of Japanese whiskey' while isolating Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Iron Man' actress - who is married to Brad Falchuk and has Apple 15, and Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin - admitted making time for self-care can feel "gratuitous" while people are adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she still thinks it's very important and ends her day with the same quiet habits.



She told Vogue online: "Between work, general anxiety, two teenagers and making sure everyone gets fed, making time for self-care can feel gratuitous. It's not.



"I try to carve out 20 minutes at the end of each day to draw a bath, put on a mask (I love our GOOPGLOW peel pads) and read, listen to a podcast or just text about 'Tiger King'. Often with a heavy pour of Japanese whiskey."



Gwyneth recently admitted she and Brad have been struggling for privacy due to the pandemic because her kids are always at home.



Taking part in a YouTube advice session with intimacy coach Michaela Boehm, she said: "As a couple it's sort of like, 'Where do you go as a couple when you're all in the house and you've got dogs, and work, and work from home'. It's like, 'What are you supposed to do?' "



The 47-year-old actress admitted they all feel "pent up" being confined to their home and things in the household have been "fractious" at times.



She said: "We're lucky that we have a really solid relationship but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters.



"I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in. - especially Apple who is a really social creature.



"We're really following the strict guidelines so she's not able to see people she usually sees, so it gets fractious in moments.



"So there's definitely tensions in the house, and we have the added dynamic of step-parent, and I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity."