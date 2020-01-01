NEWS Brad Pitt's long term make-up artist like a 'sister' but they still don't talk about butt tan line Newsdesk Share with :







Brad Pitt's make-up artist is like a "sister" to him - but they still find it hard to talk about the time she had to colour his butt.



The 56-year-old actor nominated Jean Black for a surprise home renovation of Drew and Jonathan Scott's latest TV show 'Celebrity IOU' and spoke about his closeness to the cosmetics expert on their upcoming episode.



Brad said: "She's family, we're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life."



The Oscar-winning actor has worked with Jean on over 40 movies, but he admitted 'Legends of the Fall' in 1994 provided their most awkward moment when the make-up artist had to use cosmetics to even out a tan line on Brad's butt.



He admitted: "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."



When Jean - who also counts the likes of Julia Roberts and Josh Brolin among her clients - went away for three weeks, the Scott brothers began remodelling her stand-alone garage in Santa Monica into a guest suite complete with bedroom, kitchen and bathroom, as well as a make-up studio and storage unit, and Brad was only to happy to get stuck in and help.



The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star - who has six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie - said: "I love the sound of a construction site. If I'm not building, I'm dying.



"just walk into a place and just see the possibilities."



And while choosing flooring, he said: "She's got a lot of these washed-out pewters and taupes in her place. So that would be a natural carry-through...



"I'm extremely tactile. In fact, I prefer the design be more in the materiality than actual decor or decoration. Seeing how the materials relate to each other and the feeling you get living amongst them."



And Brad was delighted with the end result.



He exclaimed: "It was such a s**t box, this is amazing. It's fantastic. I've been waiting so long to see something happen to this dump."



Jean was equally shocked when she saw what had happened while she was away.



She said: "I'm really just so flabbergasted. It's really very moving and I just so appreciate it.



"I know Brad's generosity, it's huge. But for him to do this, it's really more than I ever thought could happen. I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough."