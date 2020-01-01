NEWS Nikki Bella has had to cancel her baby shower because of the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Bella Twins' star - who is expecting her first child with her partner Artem Chigvintsev - has admitted she was "bummed out" when she had to cancel the celebration due to being in lockdown.



She said: "I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower. Anything fun that you do that you get so excited for your first time pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really bummed me out. Just going to classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even going out and shopping for a baby and grabbing lunch. Just everything we do is from the computer. Hopefully maybe I do get right before, but it's been hard not getting all those first things."



And the 36-year-old star - whose twin Brie Bella is also expecting a baby, her second - just feels blessed that her baby is well.



She added: "My baby and I are healthy. I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."



And the former professional wrestler has joked she'll be going back into a type of "quarantine" after everyone gets released from lockdown as new mothers tend to isolate themselves with their family anyway.



She told People magazine: "When the baby comes, you kind of go on quarantine anyway for two months, it feels like. It kind of feels like when you first have a baby, and then all of a sudden our babies are going to come July when people probably end up being able to be out in about July, August, and we’re going to be back in quarantine."

