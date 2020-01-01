NEWS Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 face masks to Los Angeles healthcare workers Newsdesk Share with :







Sandra Bullock and her family delivered 6,000 N95 respirator masks to healthcare workers in Los Angeles on Thursday.



The 55-year-old actress' boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, shared a snap on Instagram as they made the delivery to the Adventist Health White Memorial hospital in L.A.



In the photo, the Bird Box star is seen hiding behind a mask and sunglasses - and Randall revealed it was her son Louis, 10, and daughter Laila, eight, who had the idea to donate to the cause amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



"Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles... Louis and Lailas (sic) note could not have said it better," he wrote alongside the image, which also featured a masked worker accepting the packages.



"I'm not sure who that freak is in the background," he added, referring to Bullock.



The actress isn't the only star helping supply masks as demand continues to exceed supply, with Sean Penn also helping dispense masks to local residents at a drive-through testing site in Malibu, California that's run by his non-profit, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).



The actor and activist has been helping his foundation run the Malibu testing site, which offers free tests to first responders and essential workers, as well as all local Malibu residents.



Masks have become a key donation from stars in recent weeks. Singer Halsey offered up 100,000 to L.A. hospitals, while rappers JAY-Z and Meek Mill sent 100,000 to under-funded prisons in the U.S.