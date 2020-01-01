Salma Hayek 'blown away' by Eternals director Chloe Zhao

Salma Hayek decided to star in Marvel's Eternals after learning Chloe Zhao was attached to direct.

The Frida actress will portray spiritual leader Ajak in the superhero upcoming flick, which follows on from the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Explaining why she decided to sign on for a Marvel Studios project in a recent interview for Total Film magazine, Hayek noted that filmmaker Zhao was a big part of the reason.

"The one thing that excited me the most (about Eternals) was the director," she told the publication. "(Zhao) is amazing. Did you see her first movie? The Rider? I was blown away."

Hayek is not alone in her respect for the up-and-coming Chinese director, with contemporary western The Rider winning acclaim at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and landing a mention on former U.S. President Barack Obama's list of favourite films for 2018.

In addition to getting to work with Zhao and play a superhero in Eternals, the star is also excited to be working alongside an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington.

Describing the group as a bunch of "misfits", Hayek proceeded to joke: "All of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina (Jolie). Angelina - she was born to be a superhero!"

Eternals is set to be released in February 2021.