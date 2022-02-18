Taika Waititi: 'Thor: Love and Thunder isn't a run-of-the-mill movie'

Taika Waititi teased details about his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder during an Instagram Live screening party on Thursday.

The actor and filmmaker took to the platform to provide some light relief for fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, and was joined by Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson for a Thor: Ragnarok viewing session.

After the screening, the celebrated star hinted at some details about the sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, telling fans they are about four or five drafts into the writing process and insisting the sequel isn't going to be a "run-of-the-mill" movie.

He joked: "It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing."

Tessa, who previously said she wants Valkyrie to be one of the first LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), added that she's also read the latest draft.

Elsewhere, Taika confirmed his character Korg won't have a romantic interest in the sequel because he was "deeply in love and lost that love along the line", adding, "He doesn't feel brave enough to find love again".

However, he did reveal that Krog's Kronan culture will be revealed and suggested the Space Sharks, also known as Starsharks, which appear in the original comic book series, will feature.

Viewers also got a surprise during the party when actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, joined the session for a brief chat with his pal.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theatres on 18 February, 2022.