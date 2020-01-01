Taraji P. Henson desperate to work with Adam Sandler

Taraji P. Henson is desperate to work on a comedy movie with Adam Sandler.

The actress, 49, opened up about the comedians she wants to star alongside on the big screen, and shared that The Wedding Singer star is right at the top.

“He, for a long, long time, was my huge crush. He did something, it was his humour," Taraji told U.S. entertainment show Extra TV. "I was just enamoured by his humour... Wish I could work with him.”

And she also confessed that the way to her heart is via her funny bone, as she revealed she has a crush on The Hangover star Ed Helms, who she stars alongside in the new Netflix comedy, Coffee & Kareem.

“It’s his humour. Any man who can make me laugh has my heart," she quipped.

In the comedy, Taraji plays Vanessa Manning, whose foul-mouthed son Kareem Manning, portrayed by 12-year-old actor Terrence Little Gardenhigh, tries to scare her inept cop boyfriend James Coffee, played by Helms.

However, the plan backfires, and the unlikely duo go up against Detroit’s most dangerous drug dealers after they uncover a criminal conspiracy.

And she had to reassure young Terrence while filming the buddy cop movie, as he was concerned about his bad character's language.

“He is a consummate professional. That kid doesn’t even talk like that. He kept apologising. I was like, ‘Baby, you are a professional actor right now, this is just a character. Nobody is going to hold this against you,’" she laughed.