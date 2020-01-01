Christian Bale knew nothing about Ken Miles before filming Ford v Ferrari

Christian Bale knew nothing about "unsung hero" Ken Miles before portraying the late British motorsports icon.

The Oscar-winning actor played the racing driver in last year's Ford v Ferrari, which focused on the events of the infamous Le Mans 24-hour race in 1966.

And Bale revealed that he had no idea who Miles was before he signed on to play the sports legend, who was tragically killed in a test car accident just two months after the car race in France.

"I knew nothing about him, and I think I’m probably in the same boat as most people on that. He’s very much an unsung hero of motor-racing," Bale told Yahoo! Entertainment, noting that Miles also served in the military before his racing career.

"Then he became an absolute, pure, racer’s racer, very strong-minded, incredibly passionate about what he did. Within the motor-racing circuit, you hear many stories about him, about that race in ’66, but they were all new to me," he explained.

The Dark Knight star is glad that he was able to help bring Miles' story into the spotlight, but suspected that the icon would've been happy with the respect he earned in the racing world.

"I also don’t think that this was a man who was doing it for the fame. I think that’s what made him so admired by the racers – that he did it just for that purity," Bale shared. "I think he would have been very happy being a man that the people in the racing world know who he is. So, I suspect that he felt that he got recognition. In my mind, I never would have viewed him as somebody who was longing for anything more."