Harvey Weinstein facing new sexual battery charge

Los Angeles prosecutors have slapped incarcerated rapist Harvey Weinstein with a new sexual battery charge.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is currently serving 23 years behind bars in New York, already had four felony counts filed against him in Los Angeles in January, and on Friday, authorities added one more to the list.

The sexual battery charge relates to an alleged incident which took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in May, 2010.

According to TMZ, the reported victim was previously interviewed by detectives about the encounter in October, but only provided further information to confirm it did not fall outside of the 10-year statute of limitations last month.

Weinstein was already facing allegations of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint from two women who claim Weinstein attacked them in individual hotel encounters in 2013.

If convicted, the producer, who is recovering from contracting COVID-19, faces up to 29 years in prison.

Prior to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors had started the process of seeking Weinstein's extradition from New York to Los Angeles to answer to the charges.

The news emerges as officials announced two other cases involving sex allegations against Weinstein had been dropped as the reported victims did not want to testify against the 68 year old in court.