Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton land new talk show

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton are inviting fans into their home for a new talk show.

The Walking Dead star and the actress will host weekly talk show Friday Night in With the Morgans on AMC network from April 17, The Wrap reports.

The programme will feature 30-minute episodes filmed from the couple's home in upstate New York as they discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we're all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans," a statement from AMC network representatives reads. "Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation - all done via video chat."

The Morgans, who wed last year, are expected to invite a number of famous guests on to the show, including actor/writer/director Mark Duplass and Jeffrey's fellow The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos.

"From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years," Jeffrey and Hilarie shared.