NEWS Rob Lowe is in talks to star in a Joe Exotic project with Ryan Murphy







The 56-year-old actor and the 54-year-old screenwriter are discussing a scripted project based on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix series 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.



Rob shared some pictures of himself dressed up as Joe on Instagram and wrote: "Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!"



And Deadline confirmed that the pair have had discussions about the project but stressed that it is in the "preliminary stages".



Rob is currently starring in the series '9-1-1: Lone Star', co-created and executive produced by Murphy.

Meanwhile, 'Tiger King' is coming back to Netflix for a one-off special.



'The Tiger King and I', an after-show hosted by Joel McHale, will feature brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.



In a video on Netflix's Twitter account, Joel said: "It's eye opening and hopefully funny. So watch 'The Tiger King and I' April 12 on Netflix."



And 'Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her missing husband Don Lewis are set to be the focus of a new documentary.

Animal rights activist Carole featured in the Netflix documentary due to her acrimonious relationship with private zookeeper Joe Exotic, but many questions have been asked about her spouse Don who went missing in 1997.



He was declared legally dead in 2002 and after Joe alleged Carole killed her husband, True crime network ID have decided to make a new documentary with a focus on Carole and Don.



In a press release for the new TV special 'Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic', ID said: "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the centre ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking - except for one man - and that man is the centre of ID's upcoming investigative series."



Joe is currently serving 22 years in prison after being found guilty in 2019 for paying a man $3,000 to kill Carole.