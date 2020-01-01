NEWS Mia Farrow asks for prayers as her daughter is admitted to hospital with coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Mia Farrow has asked for prayers after she revealed her daughter has been admitted to hospital as she battles coronavirus.



The 75-year-old actress asked for people to share their thoughts and prayers with her daughter Quincy as she revealed she has been hospitalised due to the virus, which causes severe breathing difficulties in some patients.



She wrote: "A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus."



And this is not the only time she has worried about her kids as Mia previously admitted she was "petrified" her son Ronan would be killed over his work exposing Harvey Weinstein's alleged conduct.



The journalist penned a series of articles for The New Yorker in 2017, detailing the disgraced movie mogul's series of unwanted sexual advances towards actresses, as well as a recent book 'Catch and Kill' - which detailed his quest to uncover the truth - and his famous mother was convinced someone would be following him in order to silence him for good.



Asked if she knew Ronan was investigating alleged abuse in the movie industry, she replied: "Yes, and I was petrified - for his life. I had this anxiety that something would happen to him. My worry was him travelling back from The New Yorker to his apartment each night - he's always been nocturnal, so he'd be coming back at 2 or 3am, and I was just so afraid that if he took the subway somebody would be following him and push him on the track. I begged him not to take the subway. I said, 'Take an Uber.' I said, 'Make sure the driver watches until you are indoors.' He promised me he would and he did. I found him hotels nearby, but he said, 'Mom, I just want to go home, play my guitar and relax.' He writes songs. He's a really good singer."