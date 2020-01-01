NEWS Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey donate 80,000 masks to healthcare workers Newsdesk Share with :







Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have partnered with Bethenny Frankel‘s disaster relief initiative BStrong to provide protective masks to frontline workers in Texas.



The couple delivered 80,000 protective masks to healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others, as supplies run short amid increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.



While the majority of the donation will be sent to workers in Texas, some will also go further afield across the U.S. to help those most in need.



“We are happy to be working with Bethenny and B Strong as there is a need especially here in Austin as well as Louisiana to provide protective masks to our first responders,” Camila said in a statement. “They are out there because they cannot stay home and protecting us and putting themselves at risk. These masks are vital to them to do their jobs."



She added: "We donated approximately 80K protective masks and BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide.”



Masks have become a key donation from stars in recent weeks, as singer Halsey offered up 100,000 to L.A. hospitals, while rappers JAY-Z and Meek Mill sent 100,000 to under-funded prisons in the U.S.