Disney+ tops 50 million paid subscribers as Covid-19 lockdown boosts ratings

Disney's streaming service has amassed over 50 million paid subscribers since it launched in the U.S. in November.

Disney+, which also debuted in the U.K. in March, offers a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and proved a hit as fans remain in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform also hosts new original programming exclusive to the service, including High School Musical spin-off High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Star Wars' The Mandalorian.

Following the news, Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney direct-to-consumer & international, said in a statement: "We're truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year.

"Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+."

Netflix remains the most popular streaming service worldwide, boasting more than 167 million subscribers in January.

The show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which follows the exploits of Joe Exotic - who was sentenced to 22 years in jail for wildlife violations and plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin - has become a global phenomenon since its debut in March, and reached a U.S. TV audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.