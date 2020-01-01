Amy Schumer to front at-home cooking show

Amy Schumer and her chef husband Chris Fischer have landed their own cooking show.

The Trainwreck star will be stepping into the kitchen with her man for Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, on which the couple will whip up tasty dishes using farm-fresh ingredients.

All of the eight episodes will be filmed remotely while the pair is in self-isolation during the coronavirus crisis, and air on the Food Network.

In a statement, Food Network president Courtney White commented, "Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house.

"Shot entirely themselves, Amy's boundless humour and Chris' culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food."

Schumer added, "Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions - for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating."

The funnywoman went on to reveal that they will also be donating to charities providing coronavirus relief and support to those in need during the global pandemic.

"With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers," the 38-year-old continued. "And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us - The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organisations."

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook is set to premiere later this spring.