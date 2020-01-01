NEWS Jon M. Chu was determined to make In the Heights a big studio movie Newsdesk Share with :







Director Jon M. Chu was determined to make In the Heights a big studio film rather than a small independent musical.



When the filmmaker signed up to direct the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical, which focuses on a largely Hispanic community in Manhattan’s neighbourhood of Washington Heights, he used his status following his success with Crazy Rich Asians to make the film a big studio movie because he felt it deserved to be one.



“The lesson I got from Jon is we’re allowed to take up space with our stories,” Miranda told Variety. “He used his post-Crazy Rich Asians capital to say, ‘No, we get to take a big swing.’ This story, which could very easily have been this indie tiny musical about this neighbourhood, (he) was like, ‘This deserves a big swing. And this deserves to be as big as any of the other movies out there.'”



In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner who dreams of a better life. The role was originated by Miranda on Broadway, and the Hamilton creator has taken on the smaller part of Piraguero, the owner of a small piragua stand. He is also overseeing the music.



The Mary Poppins Returns actor recently revealed he was still in the midst of completing the music when the coronavirus pandemic halted post-production and led to the film’s June release being postponed.



Yet, Chu has since assured fans that he is committed to bringing the movie to cinemas.



"I think it's going to give a lot of people that light they need," he commented to Insider. "The big thing is we get this movie on the big screen when people are in the right place in their lives to enjoy it. When people are coming out of the darkness and the light can come in."