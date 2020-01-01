NEWS Finn Wolfhard wasn’t allowed to drive iconic Ghostbusters car Newsdesk Share with :







Finn Wolfhard wasn’t allowed to drive the iconic Ecto-1 car in Ghostbusters: Afterlife but still had a “mind-blowing” experience filming inside of it.



In the upcoming sequel, the Stranger Things actor stars alongside Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace as members of a family who relocate to a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secrets their grandfather left behind. The trailer features Wolfhard finding the Ghostbusters’ old car and turning it on before driving it around town and through a field.



When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he got used to the idea of driving the iconic car, the 17-year-old admitted he wasn’t allowed to drive the vehicle as he has failed his written test twice.



“I really didn’t. Part of the reason was because I wasn’t allowed to drive it,” he laughed. “But, I was in the driver’s seat, ‘driving,’ and there’s a sequence in the trailer where I’m ripping through this wheat field. There were a few sequences where I got to press the brake pedal, but it was mind-blowing just to be in it.



“They put a Corvette engine inside it so it could be more powerful. I’d ask our first AD (assistant director) and executive producer, Jason Blumenfeld, if I could just start it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, sure.’ So, I’d start it up, and it would go, ‘Vroom!’ It would just shoot on, and I’d turn it right back off afterwards.”



Ghostbusters: Afterlife serves as a direct sequel to the 1984 original and its 1989 follow-up and features appearances from old favourites such as Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver. It was originally due to be released in July but is now expected to hit cinemas in March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.